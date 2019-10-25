VTNG: Join national burn-pit registry

The Vermont National Guard is urging Soldiers and Airmen who deployed to areas with open-air burn pits to join a national registry.

Brig. Gen. Greg Knight, the state’s top military official, spoke in a video uploaded to YouTube and Facebook Wednesday, saying those who deployed to places like Iraq, Afghanistan or Kuwait may have been exposed to toxins from those burn pits. He says state law requires his organization to notify those who may have been impacted, however he says not enough people are aware of the registry.

“The Vermont national guard has several thousand veterans, , who have deployed to Southwest Asia, both air and army, who were exposed to the toxins released from the use of open-air burn pits”, said Knight. “As of late last year, our enrollment only numbered in the hundreds. I need your help in correcting this.”

The burn pit conversation was re-kindled by the death of Vermont general Michael Heston last November, and the accusation of his widowed wife, June, who says the man died from pancreatic cancer he received from those same burn pits.

For more information on the registry, click here.




