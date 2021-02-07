VTrans gets nearly $27 million in COVID relief for public transit

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is getting $26,772,119 in federal coronavirus relief money to support public transit.

Most federal funds for public transportation require a state or local match of anywhere from 20% to 50% of the grant amount. However, this money doesn’t have that requirement.

The funding means that VTrans can temporarily reduce the state and local funds needed for statewide transit service. It’ll allow for more flexibility and resources to respond to the pandemic’s economic hardships and rebuilding costs.

Among other things, VTrans is expected to use the money to replace as many as 30 public buses and to build new office space in the Rutland area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog