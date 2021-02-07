VTrans gets nearly $27 million in COVID relief for public transit

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is getting $26,772,119 in federal coronavirus relief money to support public transit.

Most federal funds for public transportation require a state or local match of anywhere from 20% to 50% of the grant amount. However, this money doesn’t have that requirement.

The funding means that VTrans can temporarily reduce the state and local funds needed for statewide transit service. It’ll allow for more flexibility and resources to respond to the pandemic’s economic hardships and rebuilding costs.

Among other things, VTrans is expected to use the money to replace as many as 30 public buses and to build new office space in the Rutland area.