VTrans makes $1.3 million improvements to the Winooski traffic circle

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is making improvements to the roads in Burlington and in Winooski. The contract will cost more than $2.5 million.

There are 26,000 vehicles traveling through the Winooski circle in one day. Drivers may experience a few bumps in the road, but the Vtrans is about to fix that.

“The scope of the project, essentially the contractor is going to come in, clean off the roadway, then we will dime and grind the surface to try to smooth it out,” project manager at VTrans, Matt Bogaczyk said.

Bogaczyk said the goal of the project is to make it easier for drivers and bikers.

“As vehicles travel down through here, they are bouncing through the joints, they are bouncing over the top of all the panels,” Bogaczyk said.

They also plan to repaint the lines and replace some of the signs. The project in Winooski will cost $1.3 million. Drivers should expect delays and plan to see road closures throughout the summer.

“Be patient with the workers that are out here and just pay very close attention to the different traffic patterns,” Bogaczyk said. “Because between one night and the next, there’s a very likely chance that it won’t be the same as the night before.”

Around the Winooski circle they will work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Although the parking stall areas in the Winooski segment won’t be blocked off until 9 p.m. to get outside of the dinner rush.

“We worked with the city and the business owners and decided that we were going to push some of the hours out a little bit later to hopefully get outside of that dinner rush,” Bogaczyk said.

Troy Levy is the co-owner and general manager of Mule Bar in Winooski. He said his restaurant has been aware of the situation for some time.

“They have been very up front about what is going to be happening,” Levy said. “It just is what it is, we will do the best we can with what we have.”

Levy said he notices the bumps in the road when he is driving.

“I think it will be helpful,” Levy said.

Levy remains optimistic about the construction.

“I am sure when it is all over it will hopefully be as good as they can get it to be,” Levy said.

They hope to have the project complete in Winooski and in Burlington by the beginning of October.