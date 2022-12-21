With a major storm hitting Vermont, New York and New Hampshire right before the holiday weekend, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing for the worst case scenario. There’s a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of the three states. But, since the temperature will drop during the forecasted rainstorm, that makes it nearly impossible for VTrans to pre-treat the roads, as the salt would simply wash away.

Todd Law, the Deputy Director of District Maintenance and the Fleet Division with VTrans, says crews and staff members are getting ready at all 60 facilities across Vermont, as the impacts will be different from county to county. Law adds, the Agency is making sure all its equipment is up and running, especially after last week’s storm. Additionally, with a truck route greater than two hours, it could take a while for crews to salt the roads.

“With rain coming first, we can’t pre-treat, we can’t put salt out because it’s just going to wash off, but that flash freeze is concerning to us and could be a problem for the traveling public,” Law says.

“Those winds could be detrimental to utilities, could be detrimental to road impacts, so we’re making sure that our roadways are cleared off, that anything that runs off will hopefully get off the roadway, that anything that melts doesn’t impact the roads.”

Law doesn’t believe the high winds will have much of an impact on the crews’ ability to do their jobs, but the road conditions will definitely falter. With the holiday coming up and people needing to travel, Law suggests giving yourself more time to get to your destination, slow down, and stay farther away from the car in front of you.