VTrans & utility companies preparing for weekend storm

The Transportation Incident Command Center is a VTrans headquarters in Berlin. The agency’s senior leadership can use ‘the TICC’, as it’s called for short, to do several things during severe weather. “(We can gather here to) assimilate all of the information that’s coming in from the field and help to make decisions about what kinds of operations should be conducted, and most importantly, to figure out what kinds of resources we can provide to our field forces,” VTrans emergency planning director Todd Sears said.

The command center monitors how many VTrans road crews are out at any moment, as well as tracking where all of them are. It also supports the regional commands VTrans has in Colchester, St. Johnsbury, Mendon and Dummerston. ‘The TICC’ is so new that the storm from this past Halloween is the only occasion on which it’s ever been activated.

“We are not activated right now,” Sears said. “We’ll make a decision as to whether or not we’re going to do that probably on Sunday morning, given the way that the system is looking right now, but that’s how it would work.”

Green Mountain Power will have repair crews on standby in several areas where the utility believes they’ll be needed. “Franklin County, Chittenden County, Addison County are going to have an extra portion of crews on the ready, ready to go, and also we’re positioning people in other districts as well,” GMP communications director Kristin Kelly said.

Conference calls with National Weather Service meteorologists help GMP, VTrans and other agencies determine how they should get ready. “There were two statewide calls for utilities and emergency management personnel (Friday) in order to plan for and share information about the incoming weather so that all the utilities know what’s happening, so they can ask questions of meteorologists and make the proper preparations for their customers,” Kelly said.

GMP is asking everyone in our region to stay away from downed lines or trees. The Vermont Electric Co-Op is warning its customers about those hazards as well in a YouTube video that it released Friday afternoon.