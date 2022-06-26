BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is commemorating the state’s first lesbian and gay pride parade, which was held in Burlington in 1983.

The Sunday event in Burlington’s City Hall Park comes as parades celebrating LGBTQ pride are being held in some of America’s biggest cities. On Sunday the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation unveiled its 300th roadside historic site marker in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

It commemorates the June 25, 1983, LGBTQ parade in which more than 300 people participated. The Pride Center of Vermont live-streamed the unveiling ceremony and celebration.

Leah Wittenberg, of Burlington, was one of the organizers of the 1983 march. She says the new marker makes the state’s LGBTQ history accessible to many who may not know the story.