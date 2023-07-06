Montpelier, VT– State leaders joined Vermont State College System officials under the golden dome Thursday to celebrate the launch of Vermont State University. Northern Vermont University, Castleton University, and Vermont Technical College all unified to form VTSU on July 1st.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski, Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth joined students and faculty for the kickoff event.

VTSU Interim President Mike Smith noted the opportunities each campus offers, and said the launch is a milestone in the state’s commitment to offering affordable education in rural communities.

“I am so optimistic for the future of Vermont and Vermont State University,” said Smith. “If all our students and alumni are like those that I’ve met in the short time that I’ve been here, we are lucky to have their energy, creativity, and commitment here in Vermont.”

Perry Ragouzis, a student representative on the Vermont State Colleges’ Boad of Trustees, has confidence in the unified school’s future.

“While the work we are doing now if for, in large part, the students of the future,” said Ragouzis, “VTSU will establish and create a strong body of individuals in Vermont that are capable of taking on the work demanded by the 21st century.”

VTSU is welcoming 1,330 new students this fall, 70% of which hailing from Vermont.