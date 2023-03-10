One day after the soon-to-be Vermont State University announced a revised plan for campus libraries, we’re now hearing reaction from faculty members – and many of them are still not satisfied.

Administrators faced backlash throughout much of February, including a vote of no confidence by faculty and a rally at the Statehouse, all over plans to make their library collections all-digital starting this July. In their new plan released this past Thursday, VTSU leaders said they’re now planning to keep some books on the shelves, including ones checked out from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2022 that are deemed valuable by academic department chairs.

However, some faculty members say the new plan still doesn’t match what many students want, and say it won’t attract new students or save the university money over the long run.

“What the administration needs to do for faculty and students is convince us that you’re acting on student’s behalf,” said Dr. Janet Bennion, Chair of the Faculty Assembly at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. “We just want some evidence or some kind of even common sense notion communicated to us about why these changes are actually going to retain students instead of scare them away.”

VTSU administrators signaled at the end of their letter that they may still be open to further suggestions and changes, saying, “We know that many of you will have suggestions, questions, and concerns as we move through implementation and look forward to working with you.”