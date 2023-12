The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man reported missing in St. Albans Town whom they believe to be vulnerable.

Ryan Bell, 21, stands 5’9″ and weighs about 150 pounds; he has blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was last seen sometime on Saturday at the McDonald’s restaurant on Swanton Road wearing tan Carhartt overalls, a collared blue shirt and a black winter jacket.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone that might know where Bell is to call 911.