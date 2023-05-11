Burlington, VT- This Saturday, a fundraising walk in support of research and treatment of Multiple Sclerosis will be held at Rice Memorial High School.

The walk is organized by Walk MS, and the site of the race will open at 9:00 AM for day-of registration, and gets underway an hour later at 10:00. The walk will go on, rain or shine, unless there are dangerous weather conditions such as thunderstorms.

There are 1 mile and 3 mile routes that are accessible, and volunteers will be there to support any one who may need assistance.

As of Thursday night, the walk is already more than halfway to its fundraising goal of $40,000, and if you can’t make it to the event but want to support you can donate to the cause here.