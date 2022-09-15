Shelburne, VT — This weekend, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to the Shelburne Museum.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to help as many people with the disease as they can and strive to find a cure. They also offer numerous services to support individuals and families experiencing Alzheimer’s. The annual walk will take place on Sunday at 11 am.

“The walk to end Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research, and it’s held in over 600 communities nationwide,” said Jenna Smith, the Development Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter.

Smith says 13,000 Vermonters have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and there are 26,000 certified caregivers in the state.

The event has a one and two-mile walk option and a fundraising goal of $225,000.

“We’re making so much progress as an organization, as a society towards both getting closer to finding answers to this disease, but also getting people comfortable talking about this disease,” said Howard Goodrow, Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter.

So far, 102 teams are registered and Smith says it is not too late to join. Karen McNall, a resident of Sharon, says she has a loved one dealing with the disease. “My mom is dealing with the horrible disease, she was diagnosed when she was 74 years old, and now she’s 81, so I’ve seen the progression.”

McNall has completed a 272-mile hike on the Long Trail to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and says she decided to dedicate her journey to the Alzheimer’s Association because there’s no cure yet. “Two days before we were leaving for trail, I needed something to keep me on trail, rather than quitting so I decided to reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association locally. These funds raised make an impact in our community. The walk is an incredible community event and brings people who share this connection together.”

McNall’s fundraising goal is $2,720 to signify the mileage of the hike and says she is still taking donations.