The suspicious death of a woman in Waltham Friday night has been ruled a homicide, according to Vermont State Police.

An autopsy has reportedly found that Michelle Kilbreth, 48, died from gunshot wounds to the torso. She was fighting with a neighbor on McKnight Lane just before 7:00 p.m. Friday when she lost possession of a gun she had on her. Troopers say a boy picked up the weapon and shot Kilbreth. The boy’s name won’t be released because he’s a minor.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday night, but VSP and the Addison County State’s Attorney’s office are both investigating. Both agencies are asking anyone with information to either call the New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919 or provide a tip anonymously.