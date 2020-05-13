Want a COVID-19 test? Vermont now offering them to people without symptoms

A health-care worker collects a swab sample to be tested with the Coronavirus at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The European Parliament offered its Strasbourg facilities to local health authorities to use as a massive virus testing center, as part of broader EU efforts to help member countries fight the pandemic. Local authorities say the parliament site will test up to 2,000 people a day. The eastern French region around Strasbourg was France’s first major virus hotspot, and its overwhelmed hospitals had to send patients to neighboring countries for treatment. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Vermont is now offering free testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 to anyone who wants one, even people without symptoms.

No referral from a health care provider is needed, although people are asked to make appointments in advance. People who do have symptoms – even if mild – must still call their health care provider to be referred to a nearby testing site.

The state is scheduling a series of pop-up clinics from across the state where people can be tested.

In a late Tuesday news release, the Health Department said the tests are part of a broader effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has said the state has ample testing supplies.

Eleven sites are currently scheduled to collect specimens from asymptomatic Vermonters, health care workers, first responders and child care providers currently serving essential workers. The tests are also availble to people returning to Vermont, such college students and second home owners.

The sites are led by Health Department teams, with support from EMS units and members of the Vermont National Guard. All clinics operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 Brattleboro ─ Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Rd.



Saturday, May 16 White River Jct. ─ Upper Valley Aquatic Center, 100 Arboretum Ln. Colchester ─ Vermont Public Health Laboratory, 359 South Park Drive



Monday, May 18 Rutland ─ Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd.



Tuesday, May 19 Barre ─ Barre Memorial Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill



Wednesday, May 20 Middlebury ─ American Legion Post 27-49, 49 Wilson Rd. St. Albans ─ Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Rd.



Thursday, May 21 Newport ─ North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave.



Friday, May 22 Springfield ─ (location to be confirmed)



Friday, May 22, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Morrisville ─ Capstone Community Action, 250 Industrial Park, Morristown

