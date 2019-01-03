Want to recycle your Christmas tree? Feed it to these Colchester goats

Colchester, VT - The New Year means saying good bye to the old, including Christmas trees.

In what has now become a tradition, a Colchester farm is asking the community to donate their old trees to help feed their 200 goats.

"They are very excited...they love the Christmas trees," said Chude Dheurali, who raises the goats at Pine Island Community Farm.

A few years ago, Dheurali noticed there were perfectly good trees being left on the side of the road going to waste. He gathered a few, unsure how his goats might react to the new treat.

"The next day, they finished everything," Dheurali said.

On Saturday, the farm will accept trees from 10am to 1pm. Last year, they received around 300.

Dheurali says the trees are an important source of food during the winter, since the goats can't feed from the pasture and hay becomes expensive. Once a tree is recycled and the goats are through with the pine needles, the remaining wood is composted and used in the farm's community garden.

Vermont Emergency Management suggests getting rid of your tree sooner than later. Dry trees are dangerous and can easily catch on fire.