Vermont man surrenders to police after 5-day manhunt; due in court Thursday

A Vermont man wanted by police for allegedly assaulting a neighbor was arrested without incident Wednesday, ending a five-day manhunt.

Harley Breer, 52, surrendered to Vermont State Police just before 3:30 p.m Wednesday, walking out of the woods along Route 232 with his hands in the air after being spotted by a trooper.

Police say Breer, who has a history of violent assaults and was on furlough from prison, attacked a neighbor in Marshfield on Friday night. At some point, he removed his ankle monitor and fled, triggering a manhunt by Vermont State Police and other agencies that included a canine unit and a border patrol aircraft.

Earlier this week, Breer’s uncle 62-year-old Earle Rogers was arrested for his alleged role in helping Breer evade police. They say Breer spent several nights at Rogers’ home while on the run. Harley Breer was captured in the area near his uncle’s home.

Breer’s criminal history spans almost three decades and includes convictions for kidnapping, rape and domestic assault.

“This is the best outcome for any of this that could have happened,” said Captain Matthew Daley of VSP. “We take him into custody peacefully, the community can sleep better tonight, and Mr. Breer is back in jail.”

Breer will be arraigned Thursday morning in Washington County court.