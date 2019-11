A Washington County firefighter faces charges he was under the influence when he backed a fire truck into the station.

According to a report in the Times Argus, police said Brandan Abare, 21, was returning to the Moretown Fire Department from a call Friday night when he backed into the station, hitting the building. Police said he was showing signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

Abare was cited for driving under the influence, the report said, and is due in court on November 21.