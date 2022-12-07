Washington County is making historical moves. A project over five years in the making is nearing completion. In Barre, the county’s first addiction recovery residence had its grand opening. Foundation House can serve up to six women and their children at a time, offering sober living and recovery services.

After a long road of renovations and weatherization, Foundation House was created by Downstreet Housing and Community Development. It will be operated on a day-to-day basis by the Vermont Foundation of Recovery. Through federal dollars and five main funding partners, Foundation House is now the only recovery residence in Central Vermont for women.

“Vermont is really the first one to use this federal money that was allocated probably two and a half years ago,” says Former Executive Director of Downstreet Eileen Peltier. “It’s because Vermonters come together and say, ‘how are we going to do this.'”

The director of real estate development with Downstreet says housing is a critical need, but people with substance use disorders have a harder time getting it. Nicola Anderson notes the organization is fulfilling an urgent need.

“The fact that there’s no other recovery residences in central Vermont for women and children, that speaks for itself,” Anderson says.

Foundation house has two independent units on the first floor, and a three-floor communal living space that can house up to four women and their children.

Anderson adds, “we understand that housing doesn’t come in this one size fits all category. We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home.”

David Riegel of the Vermont Foundation of Recovery says the program will help its residents eventually move into permanent housing solutions. Foundation house is partnering with many agencies in the area to provide recovery services, including the Turning Point Center.

“It’s the home of the members,” Riegel says. “We worked really hard to make an atmosphere that’s safe and supportive and that really provides some autonomy for the members to create their own culture within the home, hold each other accountable, and provide some peer support.”

Riegel adds, the house will have rules, such as attending all recovery meetings and completing at least 20 hours of work, volunteering, or education per week. There will also be a house manager to make sure these rules are followed.

Peltier notes motivation to recover from substance use comes from many different areas. “That’s what recovery’s all about, it takes individual determination, and it takes community. And to thrive in life, we all need a place to call home,” she says.

Foundation house is expected to be open to women in January.