Can’t make it to Burlington’s Waterfront Park for the city’s annual July 3 Independence Day celebration? We’ve got you covered.

ABC22/FOX44 has remote cameras at the waterfront until 6 p.m., when we’ll switch over to team coverage on ABC22 at 6 & 7 p.m.

Stayed tuned for the drone show and annual fireworks extravaganza, which are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. over on FOX44 News.