Health experts are saying that this week could be the worst for Coronavirus cases. Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said in a press conference on Monday that if you look at some of the worst parts of modeling, Vermont could have closer to 100 COVID-19 deaths. According to the Health Department, as of today there have be 23 death in Vermont.

Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine says that Vermont is being less restrictive with who can receive a coronavirus test. This means the state is seeing more tests but the number of positive tests is around ten to twelve percent.