Its been almost one week since the alternate health care facility at the Champlain Valley Expo Center has been up and running. Complete with electricity and running water, the 400 bed alternate health care facility, is ready to take on patients as needed, and is fully staffed with Medical Personnel from the Vermont National Guard.

The guard was guided by the State on Wednesday April 1st to open the facility, to assist hospitals and other facilities by taking patients, so area hospitals can focus on more critical patients. They've received their first patient, just last night.