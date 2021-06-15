Watch live: Fireworks across New York celebrate the end of COVID restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Firework displays across New York at approximately 9:15 p.m. will celebrate the end of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, which were officially lifted Tuesday afternoon.
You can watch fireworks from around the state in the video players below.
Gov. Cuomo made the announcement after the CDC reported 70.0% of New Yorkers age 18 or older have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. That was the threshold Cuomo said would trigger the relaxing of most restrictions. The CDC says 50.3% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Niagara Falls
- Fireworks from Niagara Falls State Park
Rochester
- Fireworks from Rochester Dome Arena
Syracuse
- Fireworks from NYS Fairgrounds
Utica
- Fireworks from downtown Utica
Albany
- Fireworks from Empire State Plaza
Other cities hosting firework displays are Binghamton (Binghamton University M Lot), Lake Placid (Lake Placid Club), New York City (New York Harbor), Nyack (Memorial Park) and Wantagh (Jones Beach State Park).
Additionally, the following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold in honor of reaching the milestone:
- Empire State Building
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station