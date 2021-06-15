Watch live: Fireworks across New York celebrate the end of COVID restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Firework displays across New York at approximately 9:15 p.m. will celebrate the end of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, which were officially lifted Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch fireworks from around the state in the video players below.

Gov. Cuomo made the announcement after the CDC reported 70.0% of New Yorkers age 18 or older have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. That was the threshold Cuomo said would trigger the relaxing of most restrictions. The CDC says 50.3% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

Niagara Falls

Fireworks from Niagara Falls State Park

Rochester

Fireworks from Rochester Dome Arena

Syracuse

Fireworks from NYS Fairgrounds

Utica

Fireworks from downtown Utica

Albany

Fireworks from Empire State Plaza

Other cities hosting firework displays are Binghamton (Binghamton University M Lot), Lake Placid (Lake Placid Club), New York City (New York Harbor), Nyack (Memorial Park) and Wantagh (Jones Beach State Park).

Additionally, the following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold in honor of reaching the milestone: