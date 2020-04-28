Live: New York Congressional leaders talk COVID-19 at virtual Town Hall

Eight members of the U.S. Congress from New York will be taking your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a live virtual Town Hall starting at 7 p.m.

Local 22/ABC and Local 44/Fox is broadcasting the one-hour event or you can watch in the player above. Scheduled to participate are:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21st District)

Her district covers The North Country which includes all or parts of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington Counties.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY-22nd District)

His district includes the counties of Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Oneida Counties. His district also includes parts of Broome, Herkimer, Oswego and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY- 19th District)

His district covers all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties. It also covers parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer Counties.

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY-26th District)

His district includes parts of Erie and Niagara Counties, including the City of Buffalo.

Rep. John Katko (R-NY-24th District)

His district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne Counties and part of Oswego County.

Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY-25th District)

His district is located exclusively in Monroe County and is mostly comprised of the City of Rochester.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY-23rd District)

His district covers all of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates Counties. It also includes parts of Ontario and Tioga Counties.

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY-20th District)

His district covers all of Albany and Schenectady Counties as well as parts of Saratoga, Rennselaer and Montgomery Counties.

Be sure to tune in for our coverage at 10 p.m. on Local 22 News.