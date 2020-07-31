Watch live as crews replace WVNY/WFFF’s antenna on Mt. Mansfield

MyChamplainValley.com will livestream the installation of Local 22 (WVNY) and Local 44 (WFFF)’s new attenna, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The stream will allow viewers to watch as a Sikorsky CH-54B helicopter lifts the old 18,000-lb. antenna, brings it down Mt. Mansfield and hauls up the new antenna for installation by Northeastern Tower Services. The process is expected to take several hours, during which Local 22 (WVNY) and Local 44 (WFFF) will be unavailable for over-the-air viewers.

The new antenna will work with our new FCC assigned frequencies.