Our morning crew are very confused about what they saw flying crazily through the morning sky. It’s not a cloud, plane, bug or lens flare so what could it possibly be? If you would like to view the time-lapse clip without the banners, click here. Once at that web address, click on the bottom camera and click on the arrow on the left, then pick today’s date. Finally, click on the bar at the bottom and go to 5:28 to 5:32.

We have been receiving a lot of comments and questions regarding the video and would love to hear your opinion! You can comment on the video on our Facebook page or send us your thoughts at WFFFNews@nexstar.tv.