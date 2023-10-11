Vermont State Police have issued a composite sketch of the person of interest in the killing of Dr. Honoree Fleming, who was shot to death on a Castleton hiking trail October 5.

Troopers released the sketch at a news 3 p.m. news conference. The agency worked with a sketch artist, Det. Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriffs Dept. Police in Bath, Maine. They said it is based on the description by a witness who said they heard gunshots and saw a man walking northbound on the trail toward the Vermont State University campus.

The witness described a 5-foot-10 white male with short, red hair, wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Detectives have been interviewing people who live near the wooded Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail or were in the area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Monday they don’t know if the Castleton community is in any further danger or whether Fleming was targeted. But state troopers say the man they have been searching for is considered armed and dangerous.