Our Arctic cold front arrived with lots of fanfare late Thursday, led by gusty winds and heavy bands of snow, called squalls.

The National Weather Service defines a snow squall as “heavy snow reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile with rapidly falling temperatures resulting in a high likelihood of a flash freeze.”

All that criteria was met with the exception of our visibility threshold; the Burlington National Weather Service reported a half mile of visibility at the airport during this intense, high travel impact, snow squall.