Vermont State Police continue search for missing New Hampshire woman

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, New Hampshire, is seen in this September photo provided by her family to the Vermont State Police.

As they continue their search for a missing New Hampshire woman, Vermont State Police have located the woman’s husband at a convenience store in St. Albans.

Police had been seeking Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, since Monday evening. His wife Emily Ferlazzo, 22, was last seen Saturday near a vacation rental in Bolton, where the couple were vacationing. Investigators say they consider Emily Ferlazzo’s disappearance “suspicious” and are concerned for her welfare.

Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, of Northfield, New Hampshire, is seen in this September photo provided to the Vermont State Police. Police sought to speak with Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, but had been unable to locate him. According to troopers, Ferlazzo told his wife’s family in New Hampshire that the couple were arguing as they drove on the Bolton Valley Access Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday. He said Emily Ferlazzo left the vehicle, a camper van, at one point and began walking along U.S. Route 2.

Joseph Ferlazzo told the family that he drove to a Bolton convenience store, according to police, and that when he returned to the area where he had last seen his wife, she was gone. Police said troopers are trying to determine when Emily Ferlazzo was last seen by someone other than her husband.

Emily Ferlazzo’s family reported her disappearance to the Vermont State Police shortly after 7 p.m. Monday after learning that she was missing. State police say the investigation has since expanded from the Bolton area to include locations in Enosburg and St. Albans.

The couple’s dog, a mixed breed named Remington, was located Tuesday at the home of a friend of Joseph Ferlazzo’s.