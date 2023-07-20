A week ago, a sewer pipe in Burlington’s New North End that crosses underneath the Winooski River broke. Crews are at work to install a temporary replacement, and much of the neighborhood is under a conserve-water notice for the 10 to 14 days the installation work will require.

Neil Delaney lives on Saratoga Avenue and works at the Ethan Allen Shopping Center just off of North Avenue. Both locations are in the area affected by the Burlington Public Works water conservation notice.

“We just try not to flush, try not to run the dishwasher as often,” Delaney said. “It’s hard with a number of kids in the house, doing laundry and everything else, but I think it’s the toilet thing that they’re most concerned about.”

Carina Driscoll owns Butter Bar & Kitchen, which is located within the shopping center. The 2018 Burlington mayoral candidate says the sewer pipe break has led to some changes at her establishment.

“Given everything that is going on with flooding and smoke and difficult times that people are having, it’s not so hard to ask us to conserve our water a little bit,” Driscoll said.

All leftover water from the glasses on customers’ tables is being used to water the flowers that surround the patio area. All of Butter’s dishes are also being rinsed in a sink basin, instead of being sprayed off.

“We still have to mop,” Driscoll said. “We still have to clean. We have to keep everything sanitary, so we’re just finding that balance where there’s no compromise on sanitation.”

Delaney gives the Burlington DPW high marks for its efforts. He believes the people working for the department do a great job with the resources that they have.

“Or, sometimes, that they don’t have,” he said. “Their communication’s been really great, and it sounds like a good plan. I guess my only concern would be — that temporary piping, is it really going to be temporary? I guess we’ll have to wait and see, right?”

DPW officials say they don’t want this plastic pipe to be permanent. However, they note that they’ll need time to evaluate their options once the emergency work is done.

At the time of the sewer pipe break, DPW director Chapin Spencer told an ABC 22 & Fox 44 reporter that there were two likely causes. He believed that the rushing water either pushed a large object into the sewer pipe or scoured the pipe with enough force to rupture it.