Outside the town of Ticonderoga lie the communities of Chilson and Eagle Lake. People in this area are upset about changes to where they’re getting their water.

“The residents, and myself, in the areas that are on Gooseneck Pond, do not want to lose the Gooseneck water,” said Deanna Dipofi, part-time resident of Eagle Lake. “Worst case scenario with the well is you don’t know what kind of water you’re going to get.”

Their water comes from Gooseneck pond, but that has to change by 2025 because of a federal order.

This issue dates back to the early nineties, when the town of Ticonderoga was found to be in violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

It requires unfiltered water sources to be treated for cryptosporidium, and that includes Gooseneck Pond.

According to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), the town of Ticonderoga has been violating the act since 1991.

“The Department of Health told them that they had to start looking at the water problem, and one supervisor kicked it down the road to another supervisor, and that’s kind of what happened and time went by, and then they were actually threatened,” said Ticonderoga resident Frank Sheldon.

Four years ago, Ticonderoga was threatened with a lawsuit that would have required the town pay nearly $54,000 per day of the violation. Add that up since 1991 and that would have cost the town over $500 million dollars. Ticonderoga’s yearly budget is roughly half a million dollars.



“The solution for bringing Gooseneck Pond into full compliance with the requirements would’ve cost, at that time, some $30 million dollars, totally unaffordable for the town,” said current Town Supervisor Mark Wright.

To avoid the fine, the town signed a consent decree requiring it to decommission Gooseneck Pond by 2025.

Much of the town has been moved to well water, but some homeowners, like former Town Supervisor and current resident Bill Grinnell, are now dealing with hard water.

“Hard water is measured on a sliding scale, with 0 being soft water and then 1,2, and up the scale, 3 is considered water hard enough that you may want to consider a softener to treat it, Ticonderoga’s wells produce water that is 18 grains of hardness,” Grinnell said.

Grinnell said he’s had to replace his shower head 3 times and other residents say they have had to replace pots and pans, and even appliances.

Current Supervisor Mark Wright understands the issues of hard water.

“We all understand the difficulties of hard water. This area has been blessed for many many years that they had Lake George water and Gooseneck water,” he said. “The federal requirements don’t allow us to use that water without meeting safe drinking water standards.”

Money remains the key issue, as Wright says keeping Gooseneck as a source would have meant installing expensive treatment systems, redundancies and more.

As for the 109 people living in Chilson and Eagle lake, Wright says they are working on packages for each household, explaining their options, and he says they are trying to get federal funding to help.

But for Frank Sheldon, he wants the town to renegotiate the decree for the residents, which can be modified if all parties agree.

“The town has to decide if they’re in it for the people, mistakes were made. The question is, are you willing to own up to those mistakes, and look at a better solution that makes the people of the community happy,” he said.

The Department of Health sent this comment about the water issue. “The DOH remains committed to ensuring municipalities are providing safe drinking water to the communities they serve. As there is ongoing litigation, NYSDOH cannot comment further.”

The NYSDOH also does not offer grant money to help residents put softeners in their home to help with hard water issues, and the price of a water softener system averages about 15-hundred dollars.

This is an ongoing issue and we will continue to follow-it as it develops.