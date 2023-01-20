A water main break has forced early dismissal and cancellation of after-school activities at three Colchester schools.

Classes will be dismissed at Mallet’s Bay Elementary at 10:15 a.m., while students at Colchester High School and Colchester Middle School will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

The Colchester School District has notified families that students who have not been picked up by dismissal will go home on the bus.

The main break was in the area of Blakely and Old Sawmill Roads. The district said the town will shut off water in the area at 11 a.m. in order to repair the water main.