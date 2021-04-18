Water main break leaves parts of Barre City, Barre Town under boil water notice

Three streets in Barre City were without running water following a Sunday afternoon water main break. Much of the city, and portions of Barre Town, are also under a boil water notice.

Barre City Public Works Director Bill Ahearn wrote that a water main broke at about 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Elm Street and Park Street. Service was shut off on those two streets and on Winter Meadow. Repairs are underway, and they’re expected to be complete by late Monday afternoon.

Ahearn is asking everyone in Barre City north of Hill Street and east of Summer Street to boil their water for at least one minute before using it. Some residents in Barre Town near this area are also affected.

The boil water notice will be in effect until tests can confirm that the water is safe for drinking. Ahearn wrote he’s expecting that to happen by early Tuesday morning at the latest.