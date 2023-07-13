Burlington, VT – Since Monday, Vermonters have seen mass devastation in their homes and their hometowns, and have begun the first stages of recovery. But with more flooding imminent, state officials continue to sound the alarm bells for those still swimming, utilizing the stormwater in any capacity.

Tom Debell, Environmental Health Engineer, with the Vermont Department of Health warns how the rainfall could impact bodies of water across the state. “Whenever there is heavy rainfall, rivers, ponds, lakes, and streams are susceptible to disease-causing bacteria.” And many of the chemicals and bacteria have crept into Vermonters’ personal wells and springs. Which has sparked boil water notices in many places, and a ‘do not drink’ order in Morrisville.

Debell adds these orders are necessary as water sources could be contaminated by the floods.“Using bottled water is a good objective. Using something like boiled water is fine for bacteria contamination but if there are things like Petroleum or some of the other things that have been reported spilled, we want to make sure people are safe.” The Health Department has recorded dozens of wastewater leaks flowing into rivers and lakes around the state.

Including the Winooski River where in Burlington, a sewage pipe burst beneath the flowing river on Wednesday morning according to the queen city’s department of public works director, Chapin Spencer. “It is really the immense power of the river that we believe either showered around the pipe and caused it to break or pushed something into the pipe… and we have a three-pronged strategy.” That three-pronged starts with pumping the existing sewage from the pipe, establishing a bypass pipe, and then diving to possibly fix the existing pipe once it’s fixed.

Spencer said the leak which stems from the Riverside Facility is dumping about 10 percent of Burlington’s wastewater flow into the Winooski River, which will ultimately reach Lake Champlain. “This city has worked hard to improve the maintenance and management of our wastewater and stormwater facilities. We do bi-annual dye tests to make sure there are no leaks on this pipe, and we send divers down periodically, which we did just the month before.”

For those studying water quality, like the Lake Champlain Basin Program. Much of their technology is still underwater and inaccessible, they say it will be weeks before they will have data in hand, but are worried for the future.

Mae Kate Campbell, an associate scientist with the Lake Champlain Basin Program, is concerned about the potential for cyanobacteria due to these events. “We are concerned with increased nutrient levels potentially increasing the possibility of cyanobacteria blooms down the road.” Both the Department of Health and the Department of Public Safety continue to urge all to stay out of all bodies of water and to adhere to boil water notices.