Two kayakers are safe after a water rescue in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont State Police say the two capsized on Lake Willoughby in Westmore shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Several people called 911 to report that there was someone on the water in distress and calling for help.

Troopers say a private vessel rescued the kayakers, while both civilians and first responders helped bring them back to shore. Paramedics evaluated the pair as a precaution, but neither one of them was hurt.