Waterbury, VT – Waterbury is another area in the state that was hit with substantial flooding, but the condition of the town is not as bad as others south, according to some residents.

Flooding right off the highway in Waterbury is making it difficult for residents to get around town, but some people say the town center is still clear and are finding refuge in the untouched parts of town.

The sun made an appearance Tuesday in Waterbury as residents and visitors checked out the flood damage to the town.

The roundabout at Vermont Route 100 and US 2 off I-89 was partly blocked off with half the circle underwater.

“I was amazed this morning coming down to see that the roundabout is completely blocked off because of the flood,” said Janusz Porowski who lives in Waterbury.

Vermont Emergency Management says a high-risk rescue took place right here Monday night, where a mom and an infant were rescued from a car that got stuck in the flood.

“Before we could see the lights of the car last night. Now, the car is just almost disappeared, and it’s amazing how much the water has risen overnight,” said Duxbury resident Maxwell Marotto.

Marotto was biking with his friends, finding the Waterbury Recreational Field completely underwater. “We’re just checking out the damage, it’s pretty bad here,” said Marotto.

Brittany Dion lives in Waterbury and says she’s thankful she and her family got out of their house when they did.

“We’re lucky and had my parents who live outside of town to be able to evacuate and go out to them. My husband and I dropped the kids off last night and took multiple trips and were loading stuff from the basement to the second story of our house to save as much family heirloom stuff as we could,” said Dion.

Dion was here during Tropical Storm Irene and saw the devastation it left behind. “So now to be in it, it’s scary, and I can’t imagine, and keep praying that everything will be okay,” said Dion.

While some people were evacuating their houses, others were staying put in tents, hoping they’d be okay.

Denis Lefebvre was visiting Waterbury from Montreal on a camping vacation. “We came in on Sunday. We had time to go to the beach, and we saw the weather was changing, so we just had time to set up our tent in the site,” said Lefebvre.

Lefebvre says while it was pouring at the campsite, he’s lucky he stayed dry. When he woke up to sun Tuesday morning his family was caught by surprise. “We went to the see the beach. We woke up and said, ‘oh it’s sunny, let’s go to the beach!’ we got there and, ‘where’s the beach?'”

Lefebvre is not sure how or when he’ll be able to go back home to Montreal. “We’re here until Friday so we’re not sure what we’ll do, we’ll wait and see,” said Lefebvre.

While the floodwater level here at the roundabout seems to have topped off and stilled, we’re expecting that this flood here could still rise.