Waterbury gears up to host 9th annual Winterfest

It’s time to celebrate all things winter in Waterbury, Vermont.

10 days jam packed with events for all ages, from ice jug curling, broom ball and drone races to snow sports galore, this event has it all.

Organizers say this celebration has been going strong for 9 years and its a ‘come one come all’ invitation.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas was live in Waterbury this morning with volunteers and event coordinators testing out all of the winter fun before the event kicks off on Friday, January 24th – Sunday, February 2nd.

