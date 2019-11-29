Waterbury seniors celebrate with another “thank you” Thanksgiving dinner

WATERBURY, Vt. – A Waterbury, Vermont man said his grandmother was such an inspiration, that he made a promise he would help seniors if he was ever in a position to give back.

17 years later, his idea has become a huge tradition. Albert Caron did just that on Thanksgiving Day, holding an appreciation dinner for about 50 seniors.

“You know they probably haven’t seen each other for a year, and all the stories that you hear, you know, conversations that you listen too, that kind of thing. It’s pretty amazing how they all come together,” Caron said.

Similar dinners are also held in Morrisville and Montpelier.