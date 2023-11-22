For two decades, seniors and their families have been able to enjoy a free meal in Waterbury at noon on Thanksgiving Day. The founder of the dinner drew inspiration from his own grandmother to launch the event 20 years ago.

Prior to 2003, Waterbury Service Center owner Albert Caron had wanted for many years to give back to local elders in any way he could. He said Wednesday that his grandmother was the source of that desire.

“She did a lot for a lot of people, and she never asked for anything in return,” he said. “Always gave but never wanted to go out and ask for help — and then, when she got sick, there wasn’t much out there at that time to help the elderly.”

Anyone 60 years of age or older can reserve a meal from the Waterbury Area Senior Center for themselves and as many as four family members. Monday was the deadline to make a reservation.

Ron Gulyas cooked about 40 pounds of turkey breast on Wednesday. By the evening, he’d also done much of the preparation for the side dishes. He’ll complete them on Thanksgiving morning.

“I cut up the potatoes for mashed potatoes, cut up the squash for the squash tomorrow, made some turkey gravy,” he said. “And we’re feeding about 65 to 70 people with volunteers.”

Nothing of this nature can take place without a wide cross-section of community support. Among other sponsors, Mansfield Dairy of Stowe has donated all dairy items served at the dinner since it started. Many members of the Waterbury Rotary Club chip in, particularly by baking pies.

Plenty of local businesses donate raffle prizes which only seniors are eligible to win. Besides placing the prizes on display, Marge Gulyas laid out the place settings. Each table includes a centerpiece created by the seniors themselves.

“The idea this year was to have a little card that said, ‘I Am Thankful For’, and they put down everything they are thankful for,” she said. “It may be another person. It may be that they’re thankful for their health, the weather. It could be anything.”

Ken Squier, singled out for gratitude on at least one of the cards, spent a great deal of time working on the radio at WDEV almost directly across Stowe Street from the senior center. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and Vermont Broadcasting Hall of Famer died last week at the age of 88.

Although Caron started the dinner in 2003, this year’s edition will be its 19th. COVID-19 forced it into a hiatus in 2020 and 2021.