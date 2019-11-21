Watson says she’ll seek second term as mayor of Montpelier

Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson said Wednesday she is running for a second term.

Watson cited the completed construction on Montpelier’s transit center, housing projects and the shared use path among her accomplishments in her first term. She said her priorities for Montpelier going forward include infrastructure developments, re-establishing capital area neighborhoods and environmental stewardship.

Prior to her election, Watson served on the City Council. She’s a physics teacher at Montpelier High School, where she’s taught for the past 15 years.

