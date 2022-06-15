An incredible view of the moon rising right over the “hump” of Camel’s Hump! Just past full, the Strawberry moon is shining bright thanks to some clearing overhead. We have quiet weather overnight, but that certainly changes for Thursday.

Here is how Thursday times out:

We start off the morning with clouds overhead and a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph especially in the Champlain Valley. A few spot showers or downpours may roll along the international border by mid to late morning, then all eye turn to the Seaway Valley.

The atmosphere is ripe for strong to severe storms, especially over the North Country. Strong potentially damaging winds, hail and torrential downpours are the main threats, and these storms are noisy with a lot of lightning!

As these storms move further to the east, they lose the heating of the day, and run into stable air falling apart with just some showers and rumbles of thunder expected east of the Champlain Valley.

Stay weather aware tomorrow!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley