Weather Blog: 10 out of 10 weather for Thursday

Another day of beautiful weather! I would considered today’s forecast to be a 10 out of 10!

Skies are mostly sunny, wind are out of the west at 5-10 mph and temperatures are climbing into the upper 60’s to low 70’s! It doesn’t get more perfect!

Friday’s forecast is very similar to Thursday’s but you might notice a little uptick in clouds by afternoon.

Saturday comes with a bit more clouds cover but temperatures are still in the low 70’s

Sunday brings the chance for afternoon showers that linger into Monday morning, with rainfall totals ranging between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

Have a wonderful day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

