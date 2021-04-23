Weather Blog: 50/50 weekend with sunshine for Saturday, rain for Sunday

Other than a couple of morning flurries, skies are partly to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day with a return to near average temperatures! (Average for BTV is 59°) Compared to the winter weather we saw yesterday, today’s weather will be lovely! (and even better Saturday)

Saturday starts off with temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s, under mostly sunny skies. By afternoon high temperatures climb above average into the mid 60’s, but as our next rain chance inches closer we’ll see an uptick in cloud cover for the latter half of the day.

Light rain arrives for the region after midnight, picking up in intensity around sunrise Sunday. Temperatures by Sunday afternoon touch the mid 50’s and rain tapers to scattered showers.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley