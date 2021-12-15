I’m still in awe! Check out this morning’s sunrise!

Such incredible color for the start of what will otherwise be a very grey day Wednesday.

The clouds are building in ahead of a warm front that rolls in rain and snow chances just in time for the evening commute. A quick burst of snow is likely for the Champlain Valley, before flipping over to plain rain, but for the Northeast Kingdom and Eastern Vermont, the wintry precip hangs out a bit longer.

By midnight most have flipped over to plain rain, with a dusting to 2 inches of snow and a few hundredths of an inch up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Those both could make for a slippery, sloppy morning commute Thursday morning, especially as heavier downpours traverse across the state.

Those downpours are the warm front finally passing overhead, allowing the area to enter the warm sector of the storm! In that warm sector you’ll find a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph, warm temperatures reaching the upper 50’s and lows 60’s in some spots and some sunshine breaking out….. Is it Mid December or Mid October????

We’re back to near reality for Friday as the clouds clear out, and temperatures reach the mid 40’s, but winds are remaining blustery out of the west at 10-20 mph. Watching for some stronger early morning gusts through the Saint Lawrence River Valley that could bring down trees and powerlines but it’s not expected to be as strong as this past weekend.

Watching snow chances for the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley