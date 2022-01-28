It’s a busy forecast so let’s dive right into it!

First up: an arctic cold front, currently draped over the North Country is opening up the gates for another bitter blast of cold air to settle in overhead. We’ve unfortunately already reached the high temperature for Friday and we’re heading back into the single digits by dinner-time.

The front comes with a few snow flakes, but those are wrapping up quickly this morning, with skies clearing to partly sunny by afternoon.

Overnight lows are in the teens and single digits below zero Saturday morning, but with a strong northerly wind at 10-15 mph leave wind chills (especially in the North Country) ranging between -20 to -30. Wind chill advisories and warnings remain in place through 1 PM Saturday.

Saturday is just down right COLD! High temperatures in most spot struggle to reach the teens, and with the strengthening nor’easter off the coast “bombing out” it’s sucking in air keeping winds our of the N at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. That means wind chills remain between -15 and -20 even into Saturday afternoon.

That nor’easter may end up being one of the strongest winter storm Southern New England has seen in years!

Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings up for Southern New England

Blizzard warning are up for the parts of Massachusetts, Coastal New Hampshire and Maine as winds will range between 60-80 mph and snowfall rate in some of the heaviest bands range between 3 to 4 inches per hour… absolutely insane! Just take a look at some of the expected snowfall totals through Saturday Evening.

Southern New England Snow Totals

Back in our region we’ve been keeping a close watch on the storm track as it “wobbles” a bit, but this storm system really never had it’s sights set on the Northern New England and New York. That being said the latest trends have shown favor to a western jog in the center of low pressure and that does put parts of Southern and Eastern Vermont and the Upper Valley into play for some light accumulations (compared to Southern New England)

The further east you travel the more snow you find. Only a few flakes are expected in New York’s North Country… Just a dusting along the Champlain Valley. Western Slopes of the Greens may see a dusting to 3 inches, while the Connecticut River Valley and Northeast Kingdom range between 2-5″. In Southern Vermont and Southwest New Hampshire a few spots may range closer to 4-8″

Back to partly sunny skies Sunday, although we’re still in the teens for afternoon highs… Watching for a mid week warm up into the 40’s next week!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley