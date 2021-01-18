Weather Blog: A couple of snow showers chances through the week

After a very snowy morning commute, the flakes are slowly but surely starting to wrap up and sink south.

It’s a combination of lake effect band tracking off of Lake Ontario, and upslope snow showers thanks to a northwest wind and a little bit of lift from the mountains.

We’ll see the final snowflakes fall this afternoon in Southern Vermont, and skies clear out for the evening.

Clear skies overnight will allow morning lows to fall back into the single digits and teens, which might seem cold, but if you compare that to our average morning lows for this time of year it’s where we should be!

We start off will partly sunny conditions Tuesday, but clouds fill right back in by afternoon as a another system works into the region. This time it’s a clipper system, and it’s set to bring snow showers from Tuesday evening through the first part of the day Wednesday. Most folks will see a dusting to 3 inches.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley