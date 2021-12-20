Today: After a chilly start, a warm southerly breeze helps to send afternoon high temperatures into the mid to upper 20’s… But that wind also leaves us with a wind chill in the teens all day long… deceivingly warm under partly sunny skies.

Tonight: A cold front rolls in after midnight with a few scattered flurries or snow showers. Not expecting much impact to the morning commute, with morning lows remaining steady in the mid to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Behind that passing cold front temperatures fall into the lower 20’s by afternoon, as skies are partly to mostly sunny.

Wednesday: Another clipper system brings a few flurries or snow showers as high temperatures climb to the mid 30’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, and cooler with highs in the low 20’s

Friday: A few morning snow showers and temperaratures in the mid to upper 20’s

Watching another system for Christmas Day, right now it looks to begin as some light snow, but flip to rain in the valleys with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley