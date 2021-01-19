Weather Blog: A few chances for snow through the week

Today: A little bit of morning sunshine before clouds and snow showers fill in for the afternoon. Snow will remain relatively light but could create a few slick roads for the evening drive. High temperatures reach the mid 20’s and winds are light and variable.

Tonight: Expect scattered snow showers to continue through Wednesday morning as morning lows fall back cold- into the single digits and even below zero for folks living in the NEK and Adirondacks

Wednesday- Snow showers will start to wrap up, becoming confined to the higher terrain by afternoon as snow totals range between a dusting to an inch. We get a brief break in the snow for the afternoon as temperatures climb to the low 20’s

Thursday- Overnight Wednesday another round of light snow moves in and continues through the day. Temperatures climb to the low 20’s

Friday- Light snow. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Saturday- Light snow becoming more confided to the high elevations. Temperatures climb to the low 20’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

