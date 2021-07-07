Weather Blog: A few showers today, with a beneficial soaking rain for Thursday and Friday

It’s a split forecast today, as a cold front is draped overhead- the southern half of our area remains sticky and summer-like with temperatures in the low to mid 80’s and dewpoints in the upper 60’s. By contrast northern zones on the other side of the front are much cooler with temperatures in the 70’s, and dewpoint in the 40’s and 50’s.

We are monitoring two systems that are working together the bring a slug of beneficial rain for both Thursday and Friday. One is a low pressure system that is working through the Great Lakes region, the other is Tropical Storm Elsa, currently battering the western coast of Florida.

Speaking of T.S Elsa, she is currently nearing the Big Bend of Florida, expected to make landfall later this morning as she moves to the north at 14 MPH. Last night she was upgraded to a hurricane briefly, but as of this morning advisory at 5 AM she is back down to a tropical storm with winds of 65 MPH.

It’s a very interesting set up, with much of the heavy rain we’re expecting not directly due to T.S. Elsa. It’s actually thanks to that low pressure system over the Great Lakes, but because that system is picking up T.S Elsa and sweeping her out to sea, it taps into some of her tropical moisture, helping to bring torrential downpours even though she is expected to pass to our south and east.

The rain will be the main impact from this system, with 1-3″ possible before we wrap things up Friday Night. Although this will take a nice chunk out of our rainfall deficit, and most of our larger rivers are running so low they should remain within their banks, small stream flooding is possible as well as the possibility of flash flooding. Something we will be monitoring through Friday.

Rain will come to an end as both systems depart Saturday and although a spot shower can’t be ruled out early Saturday, skies will generally clear to partly to mostly sunny by afternoon, with sunshine and seasonable temperatures continuing through the rest of the weekend.

Stay with the Skytracker Weather Team for the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley