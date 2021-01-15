Weather Blog: A mess of rain and snow for the weekend

Boy was it a foggy start to this Friday, and it wasn’t because I hadn’t consumed enough coffee! Visibility was low through out the region, and it honestly looked like it was going to be another cloudy day! But then the fog cleared here in the valley, just in time for sunrise!

It’s a partly sunny day today, but the calm before the storm is upon us, as clouds thicken back up around sunset ahead of our weekend mess!

Rolling into the weekend forecast, we’re tracking a decaying cold front that pushes in during the wee hours of Saturday morning. Combine with a developing and strengthening coastal low pressure system, we got a hodge podge of precip on it’s way!

This mess of precipitation types will continues on through the day, especially as a south east wind helps to bump temperatures around the freezing mark.

ELEVATION IS KEY!

Hey, I know we talk a lot about elevation around here, and before I dive into snow totals (that will all be based on elevation) I wanted to make sure that you know how to check the elevation you’re at.

If you have an iPhone, all you have to do is go to the “Compass” app and at the bottom of the screen it will show you’re current elevation! For Android, the app is called “Altimeter”! Simple enough!

The mountain peaks are getting lucky with this system, especially the Adirondacks and Southern Greens. This event will likely stay all snow for spots above 2000′ and in turn that is where we find the highest snow totals, between 6-12″+.

The mid-slopes (between 1000′ and 2000′) will likely experience a transition to rain, but it won’t be nearly as long as some of the lower elevations will see, so totals will be slightly cut down to around 3-6″.

For the valleys, below 1000′, the transition to rain will happen much quicker thanks to a south and easterly wind, that helps to channel the warm air north. This will in turn cut totals down to about a dusting to 3″.

Because temperatures are so close to the 32° mark, the water content of the snow is going to be very high, meaning that it’ll be very heavy and wet.

That heavy wet snow, combined with a few localized gusty winds, could potentially lead to power outages especially in the higher terrain.

And this storm isn’t over after Saturday. As the parent low rotates out of the region, it stalls somewhere north of Montreal, sending us down a northwest wind and upslope bonus snow showers through Sunday. So if you don’t get all the snow you had hoped for Saturday, there is another chance Sunday!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley