Weather Blog: A regional breakdown of the Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Well today started off with some sunshine and a beautiful sunrise, but as of 7 AM the clouds have filled in and we’re sticking with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures only climbing into the mid 50’s! Feeling Chilly!

The weekend forecast could be better… on the plus side we could use the rain!

It’s all about location, so let’s break up the forecast:

Southern Zone (Middlebury and all points south):

Saturday: We starts off with some leftover rain showers, snow showers in the high mountain peaks but those are coming to an end before lunch time. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy and afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 40’s and 50’s.

Sunday: Likely our wettest day of the weekend despite starting off dry Sunday morning. A couple of shower work in by mid morning and continue to fall through the evening. Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 50’s

Monday: A few leftover morning showers or two early before clearing to partly sunny by afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 60’s nearing 70’s

Northern Zones: (Middlebury and all points north)

Saturday: A little bit more cloud cover for the morning but partly to at time mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid 60’s

Sunday: The wettest day of the weekend! Partly cloudy with showers rolling in after lunch time, falling lightly at first but becoming heavier through the afternoon especially in Eastern Vermont. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s.

Monday: A few showers linger for the first part of the day, with clouds clearing out by afternoon giving way to partly to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures climb to the low 70’s.

PHEW! What a weekend forecast!

To wrap it all up- the forecast is better the closer you are to the International Border!

Enjoy the long weekend and don’t forget to take a moment to honor the fallen men & women of our military on Memorial Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley