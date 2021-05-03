Weather Blog: A soggy week of beneficial rain

After a pleasant weekend, we’re sticking with the clouds and the shower chances through the week ahead. The only exception comes on Thursday as we briefly dry out and clear out under and area of high pressure. The rest of the week is down right damp!

We’re starting off Monday with a deceiving radar, that shows light rain falling across the northern stretch of our region. But in actuality this precip is evaporating before it reaches the ground, and most of us are remain dry.

That won’t remain all day as shower chances increase this afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 50’s, with light shower and pockets or drizzle persisting overnight.

Tuesday forecast is a copy and paste of Monday’s with light drizzle and pockets of steadier rain, the only difference is that our temperatures are warming to the mid 60’s.

Wednesday we’ll watch a low pressure system pass through the region, accompanied by some widespread and at times heavy rain. But after that front clears we dry out and clear out for our one dry day on the 7 day forecast… Thursday

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley